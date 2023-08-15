Mary Ann Wilson
MASON CITY - Mary Ann Wilson, 92, of Mason City, died Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Nora Springs Care Center.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to the family of Mary Ann Wilson.
