Mary Ann Watson

Mary Ann was born to Severt and Mary Mathre on Sept. 24, 1936, at Story Hospital, in Mason City. She was the youngest of five children. She attended Mason #7 country school from kindergarten through eighth grade and graduated from Mason City High School in 1954. She met Delbert Watson at a gathering of RYP (Rural Young People) and they were married on Sept. 1, 1957, at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church.

Mary Ann and Delbert lived in Mason City for a brief time before moving to their farm south of Clear Lake, where they raised their four children, Mike, Linda, Janet and Brad. Mary Ann and Delbert were partners in every way and worked side by side on the farm they both loved. Mary Ann spent many hours running a tractor, taking lunch to the field and being a supportive spouse.While her children were still at home, she supported them in their many activities, and following that time, she supported her grandchildren in their activities. Mary Ann also loved her community and was an active member in the Thought and Thimble Club and the United Methodist Women. She also served on the North Iowa Fair Board for a number of years.