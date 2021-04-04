Mary Ann Watson

While her children were still at home, she supported them in their many activities, and following that time, she supported her grandchildren in their activities. Mary Ann also loved her community and was an active member in the Thought and Thimble Club and the United Methodist Women. She also served on the North Iowa Fair Board for a number of years.

Mary Ann and Delbert were members of the NIVA Car Club and spent many happy hours driving their vintage cars on trips and in parades.

Mary Ann was a kind and gentle woman who led by example. She loved nothing better than spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always ready for a social gathering, whether it be a great-grandchild's birthday party, having lunch with her friends, or a wiener roast on the farm.

Mary Ann lived on the farm until six months ago, when she moved to Timbercrest Apartments in Clear Lake.