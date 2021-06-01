Mary Ann Van Weelden

December 1, 1933-May 21, 2021

Mary Ann Van Weelden passed away peacefully on May 21, 2021. She was 87.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Woden Christian Reformed Church. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Woden Christian Reformed Church. Interment will be in Woden Christian Reformed Cemetery. The funeral and graveside were live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' Facebook page.

Mary Ann was born on December 1, 1933 in Britt, Iowa, the only child of Herman and Mary Lolling Nordman. She grew up on a farm near Wesley where she lived nearly all her life. After attending a one-room country school, she moved to Titonka High School and excelled at academics, drama, music, and band. After graduating as salutatorian in 1952, Mary Ann worked at the Titonka Savings Bank.