Mary Ann Mott, age 91, of Tyler, Minnesota, formerly of Mason City, Iowa, died peacefully surrounded by family members on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the Wayside Chapel of the United Methodist Church, 119 S. Georgia Ave., Mason City, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, family requests any memorials be made to UMC Advance Special Missions #3021586, thru the United Methodist Church in Mason City, Iowa (this mission supports agriculture in Congo, Africa) or to KCMR Radio Station in Mason City, Iowa. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hartquist Funeral Home – Tyler Chapel. To sign an online registry please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.

Mary Ann Mott was born to William and Bernetta Burger on May 26, 1930, in Sioux City, Iowa. Mary Ann, her brothers and parents spent many enjoyable days swimming, fishing, and picnicking at Clear Lake and many other North Iowa and Minnesota parks and lakes. She attended Mason City schools, graduating in 1948. She attended college at the University of Iowa and was a very talented artist. She married Martin (John) Faktor August 4, 1950. As a military wife, she traveled throughout the United States and to Morocco, Africa, while raising their five children. They divorced in 1963.

On February 14, 1969, she was united in marriage to Leroy Mott, creating a blended family of Leroy's two adult children and Mary's five school aged children. Leroy was a very loving, patient, kind, caring and generous husband/father. Together they enjoyed square dancing, gardening, camping and fishing with the kids throughout the United States and Canada. There were many great fishing trips.

Mary Ann was a dedicated and loving Caregiver to her parents and husband for many years. Mary Ann loved her music and worked as a DJ at KCMR radio station for 30 years. Mary Ann was diagnosed with Parkinson's/Dementia 2010. She and her family fought and struggled against this brutal disease as she very slowly slipped away. Mary Ann received “her ticket” January 29, 2022, at the age of 91 years, eight months, and three days.

She was an active member of the United Methodist Church and for many years served as a Girl Scout Leader. Mary Ann instilled strong moral values, leading by example, to her children and grandchildren. She kept an immaculate house and was the original minimalist. She was a talented seamstress making many outfits for her children and herself. She had a great sense of humor and quick sarcasm. She was encouraging and supportive of her children's activities, guiding them to become independent, responsible adults.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, Gary (Carolyn) Mott of Mason City, IA, Judy Freed of Te Awamutu, New Zealand, Jo Ann McDougle of Cedar Falls, IA, Rick Faktor of Tacoma, WA, Denise (Denny) Sturges of St. Ansgar, IA, Peggy (Cal) Dunblazier of Tyler, MN, and Jay (Sue) Mott of San Diego, CA; 17 Grandchildren; 39 Great Grandchildren; 3 Great Great Grandchildren; brother, Bernie (Ann) Burger of Orange, CA; former sister-in-law, Mary Dalton of St. Charles , MO; 13 nieces and 8 nephews; and her beloved cat Holly. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, BJ Burger; sister-in-law, Carol (Babcock) Burger; and great grandchildren, Matthew and Oliver George.