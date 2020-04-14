Mary Ann Kirkham
October 3, 1922 - April 10, 2020
Mary Ann Kirkham, who lived and worked in Mason City and Clear Lake from 1952 until the early 1980s, died April 10, 2020, in Bellevue, Wash. She was 97. She was a mother, housewife and social worker, and was a performer and director in the Mason City Community Theater. Her husband, Dr. Lindsay Jack Kirkham, died in August 2016. She is survived by children Clifford, William, Richard, Maura, Jeffrey, Christine and Douglas, and by two grandchildren. A more detailed obituary will be published in the Globe-Gazette in the near future.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Kirkham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
