Mary Ann Kirkham

In 1955, she was one of the founders of the organization now called the Mental Health Center of North Iowa. She worked as a therapist at the center from 1973 to 1977, and then was a freelance adoption investigator from 1977 to 1980. In 1977, she was presented with the center's Distinguished Service award.

She wrote guest opinion pieces for the Globe-Gazette in 1964 and 1969 on social work.

The couple relocated from Clear Lake to Honolulu in 1982 and lived there until 1988, when they retired to Sun City West, Ariz., before making their last move, to the greater Seattle area in the late 1990s.

Mary had many interests, but her greatest was for acting. Very shy as a child, she came out of her shell with the help of an elocution teacher and developed a lifelong love of the theater and performing. She frequently performed dramatic readings of poems and other pieces for events, and once performed before the governor of Maryland.

After moving to Mason City, she performed dramatic readings for a variety of civic organizations and was active in the Mason City Community Theater. In her first year in town, she landed the role of the newlywed in "Father of the Bride." In 1973, she directed two one-act plays, "Adaptation" and "Next!"