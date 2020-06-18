× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mary A. Cornick

May 16, 1947 - June 12, 2020

MAPLE GROVE, MN — Mary A. Cornick, 73, of Mason City, died on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. at the Hanford Community Church, 12411 Spruce Ave, Mason City, with Pastor Dan Carlson officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 P.M. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hanford Community Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Mary Ann Cornick was born May 16, 1947, in Mason City, to parents Gerald Keith and Myrtle Sylvia Coe. Mary attended Nora Springs-Rock Falls High School graduating in 1964, she then went on to attend the Hamilton Business College. Mary later moved to Mason City where she had two children, Tammy (1971) and Troy (1974). Mary worked as a Bank Teller for Wells Fargoorthwest Bank for over 25 years. After retiring, Mary worked at HyVee and was a Para for one year with the Mason City School District.