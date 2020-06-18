Mary A. Cornick
May 16, 1947 - June 12, 2020
MAPLE GROVE, MN — Mary A. Cornick, 73, of Mason City, died on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. at the Hanford Community Church, 12411 Spruce Ave, Mason City, with Pastor Dan Carlson officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 P.M. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hanford Community Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Mary Ann Cornick was born May 16, 1947, in Mason City, to parents Gerald Keith and Myrtle Sylvia Coe. Mary attended Nora Springs-Rock Falls High School graduating in 1964, she then went on to attend the Hamilton Business College. Mary later moved to Mason City where she had two children, Tammy (1971) and Troy (1974). Mary worked as a Bank Teller for Wells Fargoorthwest Bank for over 25 years. After retiring, Mary worked at HyVee and was a Para for one year with the Mason City School District.
Mary was involved in Road Runners Dance Club out of Algona and a Birthday Club between her and several of her great friends. She was a member of and enjoyed playing cards at the Mason City Senior Center. Mary loved gardening, baking, fishing, going to the cabin, and spending time with friends and family. She was a big college basketball fan and loved watching March Madness. Mary adored her grandsons and enjoyed cheering them on in their sports and other activities. And, of course, she loved ice cream.
Mary is survived by her son: Troy (Jocelyn) Cornick; grandchildren: Matthew, Logan Cornick; siblings: Kathy Coe (Flint Lines), Ronald Coe; many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents: Gerald Keith and Myrtle Sylvia Coe; daughter: Tammy Marie Cornick; siblings: Jerry, Donald, Stephen and Jane.
A special thanks to Kathy Coe, Donna Easley, Vickie Marchand, Diane Gooder, Flint Lines, and Kevin Scholl for helping Mary with transportation and accompanying her to treatments in Rochester, MN as she fought her battle with cancer for over two and a half years. As well, thank you to Brighton Hospice in MN for their compassionate care in her final weeks.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
