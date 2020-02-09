Marvyl A. Swehla
January 10, 1930 - January 30, 2020
Longtime resident of Menomonee Falls, Marvyl Anne Swehla, completed her life's journey and embraced her destiny on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the amazing age of 90.
Marvyl was the daughter of Roy and Catherine (Sykes) Kiser, born and raised in Mason City, Iowa.
She graduated from Mason City High School in 1947. After graduation, she obtained her teaching certificate from Mason City Junior College in 1949. Marvyl enjoyed teaching 4th and 5th grade for two years in Thornton, Iowa.
She married Harold Lloyd Swehla in 1951 and relocated to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After moving to "The Falls" in 1958, she was active and passionate in their church, neighborhood, and the community. Marvyl was a trusted friend, touching many hearts and lives.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her devoted children, Mark and Mary. Proud Nana of Lindsey Emmer, Samantha, Andrea, and Zachary Swehla. Also survived by her "swell" brother Ronald Kiser of Muscatine, Iowa, as well as many "favorite" nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her sister Muriel Fox, brothers Captain Charles Kiser and John Kiser.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, N88 W17568 Christman Rd., Menomonee Falls, WI on Thursday, February 27th. Visitation is from 9:00 AM to10:45 AM followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM.
Private interment will occur at St. Wencelaus Cemetery in Spillville, Iowa, on a future date.
We are very thankful and appreciative for the compassionate and loving care our mother/Nana received from the teams at Horizon Hospice AND The Kathy Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Juvenile Arthritis Foundation.
SCHMIDT & BARTELT, A.A. Schmidt & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Menomonee Falls, 262-251-3630, www.schmidtandbartelt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.