Marvin W. Murphy

Marvin Willard Murphy was born September 9, 1937, the son of Wayne and Hazel E. (Pearson) Murphy in Galesburg, IL. He graduated from Galesburg High School before beginning his honorable service in the United States Army, eventually serving as a Staff Sargent. On August 4, 1957 he married the love of his life Rose A. “Rosie” Murphy and the couple were blessed with a daughter, Crystal Renee.

Marvin continued his education through the years in various courses and worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for over 30 years before his retirement in 1999. In 2000, he and Rosie returned to Mason City to make their home. He was very active at St. Paul Lutheran Church and was a Master Mason of the Grand Lodge of A.F. & A.M. of the State of Illinois, where he served for 62 years. Marvin was a huge Cubs fan and was delighted to watch them win the World Series in 2016! Most of all, family was the center of Marvin's life. He was a loving, devoted husband and father and was always there when you needed him.