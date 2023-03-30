Marvin W. Malek

March 28, 2023

Marvin W. Malek passed away March 28, 2023, at his home. A celebration of life will be April 22, 2023, at the home of his son Ryan Malek, mostly because he wouldn't show up otherwise.

Marv was born in 1955, the fifth of seven children to Ernie and Clara (Drabek) Malek. He graduated from Britt Community High School in 1974 and married Kimberly Sloan in 1975. Two redheaded hellions soon followed, Ryan and Casey. Marv married the light of his life, Cheryl (Demuth) Wendt, September 2, 2000. Marv built many houses (one of them twice!) as Marv Malek Construction before he went to work for the Garner Public Schools. He retired and moved to Three Links in Mason City in 2017.

Marv loved riding his motorcycles, camping, and telling stories. Some of them were even true, but you always got a second or third telling to be sure you knew the details.

Marv was preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Clara, brothers Duane and Gary Malek, nephew Brent Malek, and brothers-in-law Bill Edington and Jon Roberts.

Marv is survived by his loving wife Cheryl; siblings Darlene, Ed (Elaine), Beverly (Bill) Roberts Boehnke, Dianne (Dann) Hansen, Bev Malek, and Mary Malek; children Ryan (Michelle), and Casey (Shari) Malek, Chad Wendt, and Kirsten (Cory) Kuester; grandchildren Trevor (Paige) Harms and Trinity (Haley) Malek, and many granddogs, cats, chickens and great-grandlizards.