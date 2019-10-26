{{featured_button_text}}
Marvin W. Karr

May 21, 1930 - October 24, 2019

RUDD - Marvin W. Karr, 89, of Rudd, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa - Hospice in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1921 317th St., Osage, with the Rev. Clarke E. Frederick officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Memory Gardens, Charles City.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Monday evening, October 28, 2019, at Sheckler Colonial Chapel from 4pm until 6pm and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

The son of Cleone and Thelma (Cone) Karr, Marvin was born May 21, 1930 in Dysart, Iowa.

He was married January 6, 1952 to Dolores Gosse at First Lutheran Church, Waterloo.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dolores Karr; daughters, Vickie Douglas, and Janice Hedrick; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren;siblings, Roger Karr and Phyllis Thoren.

Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and sons, Jeff, Greg, and Christopher Karr.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs. (641)749-2210. ColonialChapels.com

