Marvin W Boyenga
January 5, 1926-December 14, 2022
Marvin W Boyenga passed away on December 14, 2022, at the age of 96, at his home. Per his request his body was donated to Mayo Clinic's Department of Anatomy. A memorial will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church, S Penn, Mason City on Friday, April 28 at 11:30 am. All are invited to a luncheon after the service.
Marvin was preceded in death by his wife Ruth, sisters Doris Richtsmeier and LaVonne Hansen.
Marvin is survived by their four children, Cheryl (Ron) Evans, Karen (Herb) Klaas, Bill Boyenga and Beth Rasmussen (Tony); eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.