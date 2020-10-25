Marvin Everette Walker

Marvin was born on May 3, 1939 to Martin Gilsrud and Viola Walker-Gilsrud in St. Paul, MN. In 1958 he graduated from Mechanic Arts High School in St. Paul, MN. After graduation he moved to Lakota, IA where he met Alma Mileham. Marvin and Alma got married on September 15, 1968. They then moved to Forest City, IA in 1968. Marv began working at Winnebago where he worked for several years. Over 6 years, the couple welcomed 4 children into their home: Brenda, John, Mary and Brian. Marv retired from Winnebago in 2001. After retirement he started working for Bills Family Foods part-time, which eventually transited into Hy-Vee. He really enjoyed his job, working with the people, and interacting with the customers there.