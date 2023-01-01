Marvin Boyenga

January 5, 1926-December 14, 2022

On December 14 Marvin Boyenga of Mason City, Iowa went to the “happy hunting ground.'' Per his wishes his body is donated to Mayo Clinic's Department of Anatomy. He was a long-time member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Mason City. Services will be held at a later date.

Marvin was born on his family's farmstead in Franklin County, Iowa, to William and Esther (Reinke) Boyenga on January 5, 1926. He attended a country school near Geneva, Iowa, until 1939 when the family moved to Hampton, where he attended high school.

In 1944 he was drafted into the US Army. His training first took place at Camp Hood, Texas, and then with the US Horse Cavalry at Fort Riley, Kansas. Shipping out of Fort Ord, California, he served in the jungles of Burma as a Ranger under the MARS Task Force 5307th Composite Unit. For his service during WWII Marvin was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Congressional Medal of Honor.

It was his (and our) good fortune that he met Ruth Thomsen at the Surf Ballroom at Clear Lake, Iowa. They were married February 11, 1951, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Graettinger, Iowa. From that day forward, they made their home in Mason City. In 2001 Ruth and Marvin celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an excursion to Costa Rica. They were fortunate to enjoy their 66th anniversary together.

Marvin originally came to Mason City to work for Cerro Gordo County Artificial Breeders. His interest in cars developed into trading and he soon built and opened a new automobile dealership on South Monroe Avenue. Marvin owned and operated Boyenga-Price Motors until retiring in 1977. During his new found free time he enjoyed summers bicycling, golfing, swimming and tennis with friends and family. In winters he enjoyed cross country and downhill skiing including many outings with his grandchildren through his 80s. Trading options in the stock market was a favored indoor activity.

In 1997 he joined a group of twenty-eight WWII Veterans, all of whom served in the China-Burma-India (CBI) Theater, who revisited Burma and India including a day at the Taj Mahal. Each year throughout his adult life he enjoyed many veterans' reunions with the Merrill's Marauders and CBI Associations across the nation. He had served as Commander of American Legion Post 101, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 27, and Iowa China-Burma-India Association.

Marvin is survived by their four children, Cheryl (Ron) Evans, Karen (Herb) Klaas, Bill Boyenga and Beth Rasmussen; grandchildren Marisa(Matt), Matt, Joseph, Janelle, Kira, Mitchell, Kolten and Kendall; and great-grandchildren Aubria, Cahlan and Livia Cameron. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife Ruth, and sisters Doris Richtsmeier and LaVonne Hansen.

Donations may be made to North Iowa Hospice who provided special care to both Marvin and his family such that the balance of his days were spent as he wished in the comfort of his own home.