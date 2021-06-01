Marvin Adams

April 8, 1929-May 27, 2021

STACYVILLE-Marvin B. Adams, age 92 of Stacyville, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, Iowa, with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be at Visitation Catholic Cemetery, with Military Rites by the Stacyville American Legion Post 569. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville.

Marvin Bernard Adams was born April 8, 1929 in Stacyville, Iowa to Reinhart and Margaret (Hemann) Adams. Growing up, he attended Visitation schools. Marvin served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict from August 29, 1950 to June 29, 1954. Marvin worked for Oliver/White Farm in Charles City and retired after 41 years, which he was very proud of. Marvin married Berverly Krulish on November 12, 1955, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville. He was a member of Visitation Catholic Church and Stacyville American Legion Post 569. Marvin enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and in his younger years, hunting and fishing. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.