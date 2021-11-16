Marvelle M. Squier

July 28, 1929-November 14, 2021

NORA SPRINGS-Marvelle M. Squier, 92, of Nora Springs, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and Marvelle's family will hold a private graveside service at the Evergreen Cemetery in Rudd.

The daughter of Harold and Thelma (Shultz) Noah, Marvelle Marie was born on July 28, 1929 in rural Rockford on the family farm. She attended Rock Grove country school through eighth grade and graduated from Rudd High School in the Class of 1947.

On October 27, 1947 Marvelle was united in marriage to Gayle Ethington in Silver Springs, Maryland. They would be blessed with three sons, Gregory, Thomas, and Bradley. Marvelle and Gayle shared nearly forty years together until his passing on September 13, 1984.

Marvelle was always one to keep busy; she was an active member within the Rudd United Methodist Church and the Ladies American Legion Auxiliary. In her free time she enjoyed playing golf, bridge, bowling, sewing, embroidering, quilting, and bird watching. She also worked as a store clerk for Spurgeon's for a number of years.

On November 1, 1997 Marvelle married Burr Squier at the Rudd United Methodist Church. They would be blessed with 19 years of marriage until Burr's death in April of 2016.

She is survived by her son, Thomas (Kristy) Ethington, Mason City; daughter in law, Nancy Ethington, Carroll; grandchildren, Heather (Jeff) Tatum, Kim (Shawn) Thompson, Brent Ethington, and Anna (Brent) Clausen; sister, Beverly Christenson; stepson, Raymond (Sandy) Squier, Robert (Kathy) Squier, Dennis (Karen) Squier, and Mary Ann (Marty) Lucas; as well as many great grandchildren; extended family and many friends.

Marvelle is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Gayle Ethington and Burr Squier; sons, Greg Ethington and Bradley (Jill) Ethington; step grandson, Daniel Nixt; brother, Donald Noah; and sister, Betty Rogers.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114. N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs. ColonialChapels.com