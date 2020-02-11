Marty Clausen
August 28, 1948 - February 3, 2020

Osage - Floyd Martin “Marty” Clausen, age 71, of Marshalltown and formerly of Osage, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Cremation has taken place.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage with Pastor Kristen Anderson officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, February, 10, 2020, at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home. Following services, there will be a time for lunch and to greet the family at the Osage Alliance Church in Osage. Inurnment will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Riceville.

Marty was born August 28, 1948, in Osage, Iowa, to Floyd and Alice (Rasmussen) Clausen. He graduated from Osage Community High School in 1966. After graduation, Marty moved to Los Angeles, California, to pursue a career in cartoon animation. He soon had to return to Iowa due to his father's illness. Marty married Elaine Anhorn and they moved to Rochester, Minnesota. Marty and Elaine had two sons, Todd and Mike. They later divorced. Marty later married Marilyn Shaffer and they later divorced. Marty worked at Rochester Dairy before he was drafted. He served as an MP (Military Police) in the Vietnam War. After he returned, he worked as a security guard at Winnebago Industries in Forest City, Iowa, until his retirement. Marty was a member of the Osage V.F.W. He enjoyed running his business, C.A.R.S. (Clausen Auto Recyclers), located in Manly, Iowa. Marty will be remembered for his love of Western T.V. shows and movies, car shows, the history of local towns, and especially for his love for his children and grandchildren.

Marty is survived by two sons, Todd (Katie) Clausen of Cedar Falls, and Mike (Nikki) Clausen of Appleton, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Nick Clausen, Natalie Clausen, Paige Clausen, and Jack Clausen; sister, Charlene (Herb) Merten of Taopi, Minnesota; one niece, Carol Billings of Austin, Minnesota; one nephew, John (Tracy) Merten of Austin, Minnesota; and several great-nieces and great-nephews, Emily, Rayanna, Ethyn, Zakk, and Maverick.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Champion – Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage, (641)732-3706. www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marty Clausen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

