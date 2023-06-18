Martin Irving Hansen

January 1, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Martin Irving Hansen, 82, of rural Clear Lake, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake, with family members at his side all weekend and at the time of his death.

A Celebration of Martin's life will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 10:30AM at the Ventura Community Center, 4 Weimer St, Ventura, IA. Food and fellowship will follow at the same location. The family asks that you bring a happy memory or story of special times spent with Martin to share.

Casual attire is also encouraged even suspenders if you desire as they were Martin's favorite.

