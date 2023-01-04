Martin Irving Hansen

July 5, 1940-January 1, 2023

CLEAR LAKE–Martin Irving Hansen, 82, of rural Clear Lake, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake, with family members at his side all weekend and at the time of his death.

A celebration of Martin’s life will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 10:30AM at the Ventura Community Center, 4 Weimer St, Ventura, IA. Food and fellowship will follow at the same location. The family asks that you bring a happy memory or story of special times spent with Martin to share.

Martin Irving Hansen was born July 5, 1940, in Swaledale, Iowa, the second of six children born to Elmer and Garnet (Pierce) Hansen. He attended country school, often riding horses to the schoolhouse with his siblings, where they would stake the horses out during the day and ride back home after school. At an early age, Martin and his brothers learned how to break and train spirited horses from their father. They all became excellent horsemen.

Martin worked extremely hard throughout his life to support his family. He owned and operated a backhoe, stump grinder, and an open ditch tiling machine. He used his excavator to dig basements and fix tile, and he did custom hay baling for many other farmers. He was the first Vermeer dealer in Cerro Gordo County. He also farmed the homestead for several years, always respecting the land, enjoying the woods, and God’s nature therein.

When Martin was a young lad, he often accompanied his sister Janyce to the Surf Ballroom, just in case she had a flat tire on the way home. This began his love of dancing and at the age of 25, he met the love of his life, Fanny Wagner, at the Surf. One year later January 7, 1966, they eloped, and they have been dancing together ever since.

Martin was a kind and loving person, adored by his wife and children, never missing his children’s country band performances, his sons’ wrestling matches, his daughter’s basketball games, or the many band and chorus events through the years. He later attended his grandchildren’s events, cheering them on and showing his love.

In November 2007, Martin chose full immersion baptism and confirmation in the Clear Lake Community of Christ congregation where he faithfully attended and served for many years prior to and after his baptism. Martin taught and lived the Golden Rule, treating others as he would like to be treated. He lived his life with great generosity and love toward others.

After being hospitalized for COVID in September of 2021, Martin entered the Oakwood Care Center for therapy and was able to return to and enjoy his country home with Fanny and family. In May of 2022, he returned to Oakwood as a resident. He was well liked by the staff and could come up with some cute quips which endeared him to them. They soon learned about his love of pie and spoiled him with an extra piece here and there. He loved attending music therapy with Fanny and would sing along with the songs he learned as a child. Many Yahtzee games were played upon visits with his family, his daughter Jill getting three Yahtzees in one game! Jill had Martin to her home in Clear Lake many times for meals and to see his family, to enjoy the grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s antics and fun.

Martin had some tough times dealing with Alzheimer’s, but his family was there for him as was the staff at Oakwood. The family is grateful for Oakwood’s kind and loving care, not only for Martin, but for our family as well.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Fanny (Wagner) Hansen, Clear Lake; his children, Michael and Emma Hansen, Columbia, SD; Jill and Robert Branstad, Clear Lake, IA; Andrew and Lori Hansen, Apple Valley, MN; his 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren: Benjamin and Sara Hansen, and son Rhett, Jacob and Jade Loux Branstad, and daughters Marlie and Raelyn, Carly Hansen, Keely Branstad, Zekiel Branstad, Isaac Branstad, Kara Branstad, Kirstyn Branstad, Cody Hansen, Degefech Hansen, Deginet Hansen, Olivia Hansen, Luella Hansen, and Royce Hansen. He is also survived by his siblings Janyce and Ron Ingle, Rita and Jack Follmuth, Alan Hansen, and Garnet Roney, as well as other friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Lawrence, and his good friend Roger Best.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave N Clear Lake 641-357-2193 ColonialChapels.com