Martin C. Rogness

Martin Curtis Rogness, the son of Theodore and Malenda (Rosaaen) Rogness, was born December 27, 1924 on a farm Ellington Township, Hancock County. He was baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Miller. He attended the rural schools of Ellington Township until the eighth grade and began helping his father on the farm. Martin served his country in the U.S. Army during WW II in Japan. He later served in the Army Reserves during the Korean War. On June 4, 1955 he married Miriam Byro at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Eagle Grove, Iowa. They farmed south of Miller where they raised their three sons, Mark, Kurt and Bruce. In 1970 they moved to Forest City where Martin was employed at Winnebago Industries and later as a maintenance worker at Waldorf University. He was proud to have received the Holmen award while working in the maintenance department at Waldorf University. He enjoyed woodworking and helping the Waldorf College athletics department as the equipment manager for many years.