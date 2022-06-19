Marti Jo Breit

July 19, 1962-June 11, 2022

Marti Jo Breit, 59, passed away at home on June 11, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA. Family will greet friends following the service.

Marti was born in Robinsdale, MN on July 19, 1962 to Marianne (Martin) and Wesley Shubert. The family moved to Iowa when Marti was 5 years old. She graduated from Ames High School and then attended Iowa State. Marti worked for Josten's Jewelry in sales and jewelry design and was instrumental in creating one of the Seminole College championship rings. She retired in 2012, but her creativity continued.

Marti was a talented seamstress, and an artistic, creative and fantastic cook. Her stuffed mushrooms will be greatly missed by many. Marti could recreate most any dish from her favorite restaurants just by taste. Though she has a collection of over 100 cookbooks. She loved cooking for her friends, family and neighbors.

This kind and caring woman will be greatly missed by her husband of 22 years, Jeff Breit and their 4-legged children, Walter and Zoya; her mother, Marianne Shubert; sisters, Tammy (Craig) Hartmann and Vanessa (Chris) Edgington; her nieces and nephews, Shawnia Silverthorn, Seth (Emily) Bowen, Sarek (Brooke) Hartmann, Sean (Katie) Hartmann, Alex (Sarah) Edgington and Elizabeth (Charles) White; great niece, Aria; great-nephews, Theron, Colt, Finnick and Rylee; and a multitude of family and friends.

Marti was preceded in death by her father, Wesley Shubert in 2012; her cousin, Valerie Martin; and grandparents, Walter and Mary Martin and Jack and Savilla Shubert.

