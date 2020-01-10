Martha Reid Murphy
0 comments

Martha Reid Murphy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Martha Reid Murphy

Martha Reid Murphy

April 1, 1917 - January 7, 2020

Manly - Martha Reid Murphy, 102, of Northwood and formerly of Manly, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood.

A funeral service in her honor will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 W Walnut St, Manly, IA 50456 with Rev. Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Burial will be in Manly Cemetery beside her loving husband of 71 years, Thomas.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Martha Sedegwick Reid was born April 1, 1917 in Waterloo, IA the daughter of Andrew G. and Helen A. (Sedegwick) Reid. Martha was baptized at the First Congregational Church in Waterloo. Graduating from the West Waterloo High School in 1935, Martha continued her education at Grinnell, obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1939. She married Thomas V. Murphy on March 23, 1940 in Waterloo. The couple was blessed with three children, David Thomas, Nancy Helen and James Charles. In 2012, after 71 years of marriage, Thomas passed away.

Martha was a dedicated, active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She was a third generation PEO member and had served for 71 years. Martha's leadership role in Girl Scouting earned her a "Thanks" badge for 50 years of service.

Martha is survived by her children, Nancy Murphy of Georgia and Jim (Kay) Murphy of Forest City, IA; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Murphy; grandchildren, Julie (Alex) Tischuk, Joseph (Melissa) Murphy, Xylina (Michael Pearlman) Walker, Eryn Walker, Lora (Lloyd) Quesenberry, and Anna (John) Bissell; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Reid; nieces Catherine and Karen and nephew Randy.

She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas; her son, David Murphy; a son-in-law, Donald Walker; her parents Andrew and Helen; siblings, Wallace Reid, Joseph Reid, Mary Paul, and an infant brother, David Reid.

Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 E Spring St, Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454- 2242. ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News