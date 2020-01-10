Martha Reid Murphy

April 1, 1917 - January 7, 2020

Manly - Martha Reid Murphy, 102, of Northwood and formerly of Manly, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood.

A funeral service in her honor will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 W Walnut St, Manly, IA 50456 with Rev. Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Burial will be in Manly Cemetery beside her loving husband of 71 years, Thomas.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Martha Sedegwick Reid was born April 1, 1917 in Waterloo, IA the daughter of Andrew G. and Helen A. (Sedegwick) Reid. Martha was baptized at the First Congregational Church in Waterloo. Graduating from the West Waterloo High School in 1935, Martha continued her education at Grinnell, obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1939. She married Thomas V. Murphy on March 23, 1940 in Waterloo. The couple was blessed with three children, David Thomas, Nancy Helen and James Charles. In 2012, after 71 years of marriage, Thomas passed away.