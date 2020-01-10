Martha Reid Murphy
April 1, 1917 - January 7, 2020
Manly - Martha Reid Murphy, 102, of Northwood and formerly of Manly, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood.
A funeral service in her honor will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 W Walnut St, Manly, IA 50456 with Rev. Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Burial will be in Manly Cemetery beside her loving husband of 71 years, Thomas.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Martha Sedegwick Reid was born April 1, 1917 in Waterloo, IA the daughter of Andrew G. and Helen A. (Sedegwick) Reid. Martha was baptized at the First Congregational Church in Waterloo. Graduating from the West Waterloo High School in 1935, Martha continued her education at Grinnell, obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1939. She married Thomas V. Murphy on March 23, 1940 in Waterloo. The couple was blessed with three children, David Thomas, Nancy Helen and James Charles. In 2012, after 71 years of marriage, Thomas passed away.
Martha was a dedicated, active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She was a third generation PEO member and had served for 71 years. Martha's leadership role in Girl Scouting earned her a "Thanks" badge for 50 years of service.
Martha is survived by her children, Nancy Murphy of Georgia and Jim (Kay) Murphy of Forest City, IA; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Murphy; grandchildren, Julie (Alex) Tischuk, Joseph (Melissa) Murphy, Xylina (Michael Pearlman) Walker, Eryn Walker, Lora (Lloyd) Quesenberry, and Anna (John) Bissell; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Reid; nieces Catherine and Karen and nephew Randy.
She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas; her son, David Murphy; a son-in-law, Donald Walker; her parents Andrew and Helen; siblings, Wallace Reid, Joseph Reid, Mary Paul, and an infant brother, David Reid.
Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 E Spring St, Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454- 2242. ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.