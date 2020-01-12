March 17, 1956-January 9, 2020

MASON CITY -- Martha K. Taylor, 63, of Mason City, passed away on January 9, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church 213 North Pennsylvania with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Martha was born on March 17, 1956 in Britt, Iowa, the fifth child of John and Della (Arendts) Holmen. The family moved to Pittsburg, California when Martha was four years old. She graduated early from Pittsburg High School.

The Holmen's would spend many summers in Iowa visiting grandparents and cousins. At age 18 Martha moved back to Iowa to attend NIACC with her cousin. She graduated with an Associate's Degree in Business. Later in life, Martha went back to college and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Human Services from Buena Vista University.