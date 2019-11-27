Martha I. Wolf
July 11, 1945 - November 22, 2019
Mason City- Martha I. Wolf, 74, of Clear Lake, passed away on Friday (November 22, 2019) at MercyOne-North Iowa, in Mason City.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday (November 30, 2019) from 9:00am until 11:00am at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St SE, Mason City, IA with a memorial service beginning at 11:00am, with Reverend Sid Bohls officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Martha Irene “Sis” Wolf was born on July 11, 1945 in Bancroft, Iowa to Virgil and Irene (Laabs) Wolf. She graduated from St. John's High School in 1963.
Martha married Roger Roe in 1968 and to this union four children were born.
Years later, she was reunited with her high school sweetheart, Richard Stephas. The couple made their home on North Shore Drive in Clear Lake where Martha loved living by the lake.
Over the years Martha worked at The Best Western and Opportunity Village in Clear Lake and since 2000 she has worked at Walmart in the Fabric Department. She was a very hard worker, working until the time of her passing. She loved visiting with her Wal Mart customers at the fabric table and was involved in the Children's Miracle Network Fundraising.
In her free time, she enjoyed playing solitaire, rescuing strays and family get-togethers and going overboard on the food. Her grandchildren meant the world to her. Martha loved spending time with them, hosting sleepovers, cooking special meals (even breakfast in bed), going to their events, and spoiling them every chance she got.
Her favorite things were: Richard, John Denver, cats, her children and grandchildren. Not necessarily in that order.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her significant other, Richard Stephas, Clear Lake; her children, Sara (Cliff) Kinnetz, Emmetsburg, Angie (Nate Lemmon) Gauden, Britt, Eric Roe, Bay Area, CA, and Alison (Dustin Paulson) Roe, Solon; her grandchildren, Ty, Emma and Andrew Kral, Paige and Riley Gauden, and Kale and Ayla Mostrom and Keith Paulson; Richard's children, Nicole Davila and Ashley Castellano and their children and grandchildren in Illinois; her bonus sons, Shawn and Chad Shahan; her siblings, Leroy (Linda) Wolf, Joseph (Shirley) Wolf, Vincent “Bud” (Connie) Wolf, Helene “Mickey” Wolf, Donald (Kristy) Wolf and Mary (Earl) Thompson; her sister-in-law, Carol Wolf and brother-in-law, Brian Bowman; her cats, BK, Big Heart, and Kevin; her grand-dogs, Winston and Lola; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law, Kirk Kral, and her sister, Vicky Bowman-Hall.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372, ColonialChapels.com.
