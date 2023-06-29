Martha Colflesh McMahon, 97, died peacefully, Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the IOOF Care Center, in the presence of family and secure in her faith. In accord with Martha’s wishes, her body was donated to the University of Iowa for medical education and research. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Humane Society of North Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com