December 18, 1951-April 12, 2022

HIAWATHA-Martha Ann Barry, 70, of Hiawatha, IA, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, St. Pius CX Catholic Church, where visitation will begin at 10 am. A public graveside service & burial will be at 1 pm. Thursday at S. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Belmond, with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond will be assisting them with the graveside services.

Martha was born Dec. 18, 1951, in Belmond, IA, the daughter of Raymond and Helen (Harbacheck) Barry. Martha graduated from Belmond High School in 1970 and from Mt. Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, in 1974.

Martha was a passionate advocate for children and education. She taught at the elementary level at St. Lawrence Catholic School in Carroll for 25 years. She also worked for Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City. After moving to Hiawatha, Martha tutored elementary school children. She volunteered in childcare at St. Pius X Catholic Church and served as a board member of the Catherine McAuley Center. She was also active with Mt. Mercy University.

Survivors include her sister, Mary Ann Barry of Hiawatha; her cousin and godson Barry Pump of Washington, D.C.; her cousins, Michael (Dee) McCarville, Kalamazoo, Mich.; Dick (Diane) McCarville of Fort Dodge, IA; Ann (Jerry) Tennant of Sunnyvale, CA; Jane Shima of Albuquerque, N.M.; Susan (Hubert) Ludwing of Farmington, MN; Sarah McCarville of Apple Valley, MN; Diane Dunshee of Anthem, AZ; and Robert (Theresa) Barry of St. Paul, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Please leave a message for the family under obituaries at www.cedarmemorial.com web page.

Memorials may be directed to the Catherine McAuley Center in Cedar Rapids in memory of Martha.