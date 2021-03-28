Marsha Everett
August 13, 1968-March 22, 2021
ANKENY-Marsha Everett, age 52, of Ankeny passed away peacefully on March 22, 2021 in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her family. Marsha was born on August 13, 1968, the daughter of Bonnie Barton of Ankeny, IA and Verle (Kathy) Everett of Britt, IA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt, IA during Hobo Days Weekend on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
Marsha is survived by her mother, Bonnie of Ankeny; her father, Verle (Kathy) of Britt; brothers, Scott (Christy) Everett, and Terry (Susan) Everett; nephews, Paul (Amanda) Smyth, Teran (Tricia) Everett; niece, Theresa Everett; and great nephews, Owen Smyth and Holden Smyth.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen fight against breast cancer.
Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
