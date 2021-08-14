Marlys Joan Pals
October 25, 1933-August 11, 2021
MESERVEY-Funeral services for Marlys Joan Pals, 87, of Meservey will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the First Reformed Church in Meservey with Rev. Rodney Meester officiating. Burial will follow in the Meservey Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Retz Funeral Home in Thornton.
Marlys was born on October 25, 1933 in Sheffield, Franklin County, Iowa the daughter of Lavine and Doris (Thomas) Peter and passed away on August 11, 2021 at her home in Meservey. She attended school southwest of Sheffield through 7th grade and then attended Sheffield Public School and graduated with the class of 1951. She then attended Hamilton Business College in Mason City and graduated from there in 1952. She worked in the Standard Oil Company office in Mason City from June 1952 until January 1956.
She was united in marriage to Nathan Pals on April 18, 1956. They recently celebrated their 65th Anniversary. She worked as a clerk for the U.S. Postal Service in Meservey from May 1957 until retiring in October of 1992.
She was a member of the Meservey First Reformed Church where she taught Sunday school for many years, a member of the Reformed Church Women's Group and the Meservey American Legion Auxiliary.
Her family was everything to her and she will be greatly missed by her husband Nathan, Meservey; one daughter, Lori (David Clausen), Mason City; one son, Ryan (Tasha) Pals, Meservey; 5 grandchildren: TJ Stalker (Tiffini Portis) and Sarah (Alex) Mariner, Mason City; Cade, Bo and Jake Pals all of Meservey; 3 step-grandchildren Aubry, Alyssa and Preston Henkes; 4 great-grandchildren: Jacob and Aubrey Mariner and Taya and Thomas Stalker; and one on the way in January; sisters-in-law: Mary Peter, Sheffield; Wanda Pals, Clear Lake.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lavine and Doris Peter, brother, Cecil Peter and Granddaughter, Chloe Grace Pals.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family at P.O Box 95, Meservey, Iowa 50457.
Arrangement have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 203 Maple St. Sheffield, Iowa 50457. 641-998-2311 www.retzfh.com
