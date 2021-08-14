Marlys Joan Pals

October 25, 1933-August 11, 2021

MESERVEY-Funeral services for Marlys Joan Pals, 87, of Meservey will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the First Reformed Church in Meservey with Rev. Rodney Meester officiating. Burial will follow in the Meservey Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Retz Funeral Home in Thornton.

Marlys was born on October 25, 1933 in Sheffield, Franklin County, Iowa the daughter of Lavine and Doris (Thomas) Peter and passed away on August 11, 2021 at her home in Meservey. She attended school southwest of Sheffield through 7th grade and then attended Sheffield Public School and graduated with the class of 1951. She then attended Hamilton Business College in Mason City and graduated from there in 1952. She worked in the Standard Oil Company office in Mason City from June 1952 until January 1956.

She was united in marriage to Nathan Pals on April 18, 1956. They recently celebrated their 65th Anniversary. She worked as a clerk for the U.S. Postal Service in Meservey from May 1957 until retiring in October of 1992.