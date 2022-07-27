Marlys Benson

January 5, 1940-July 23, 2022

Marlys Benson, 82, of Rockwell, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, surrounded by her family. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 28, at Rockwell Cemetery, Rockwell, Iowa with Rev. Beverly Butler presiding. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday at First Grace Baptist Church, 404 E. Gilman Street, Sheffield. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Sheffield is caring for the family. Memorials may be directed to the family at PO Box 425, Rockwell, Iowa 50469.

Marlys Hazel Benson was born January 5, 1940, in Mason City, the daughter of the late Hazel Boutelle.

Marlys was united in marriage with Robert Benson, June 10, 1956, in Hampton. They made their home in Rockwell where they raised their family.

Marlys thoroughly enjoyed watching sports and family camping and fishing trips to Bay City, Wisconsin. She enjoyed time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was very kind and always willing to help out family. She will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Jeanne (Jerry) Sable; Rob (Jeni) Benson; all of Rockwell; grandchildren: Stacey (Travis) Highley; Dave Garrison; Nicole White; Lucas Benson; great-grandchildren: Kayden, Cooper, Conner, Dallas, Blake, and Sydney; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Marlys is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; sisters Phyllis, Norma, and Ramona; twin brother Marlyn; and brothers and sisters-in-law.

