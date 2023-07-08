Marlyn “Jack” Dean Wunsch

August 2, 1940-July 5, 2023

GREENE-Marlyn “Jack” Dean Wunsch, 82, of Greene, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at MercyOne-North Iowa in Mason City. Visitation will be 1:00-4:00 p.m., Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, 519 N. 1st St., Greene. Private family burial will be at the St. Mary Cemetery, Greene.

Jack was born August 2, 1940, in Bristow to Paul and Nola (Kurtz) Wunsch. He graduated from Greene High School in 1958 and attended Wartburg College in Waverly.

On June 11, 1960, Jack was united in marriage to Sharon Merfeld at the Parsonage of St. Mary's Church in Greene. This union was blessed with 4 children and lasted over 63 years.

Jack began working in the family business at the age of 15. Initially Wunsch Plumbing & Heating, the company transitioned to Wunsch Construction in 1989 focusing solely on underground construction. You could find Jack working in the office up until the last weeks of his life.

Work and family were central to Jack's life. He truly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were his pride and joy. He was an avid gun and coin collector and enjoyed reading a good novel. In his earlier years, bowling was a passion where he won a state team title. He enjoyed a good game of cribbage or smear with anyone that walked into the office. He didn't like his “Board” meetings (card games) interrupted. The 4th of July was his favorite holiday when the family and extended family gathered to watch his fireworks show. He looked forward to driving to Wisconsin with his grandsons every year to pick them out.

Living family members include his wife of 63 years: Sharon; daughters: Jean Wunsch, West Des Moines; Melissa (Brian) Uhlenhopp, Greene; son: Kirk (Robyn) Wunsch; Greene; grandchildren: Zachary (Nikki) Folkerts; Teah (Michael) Sparks, Bradi Kilen; Sawyer Kilen; Sadie (William) Boeckmann; Chynna (Luke) Greenmyer; Brecken Uhlenhopp; Channing (Deven) Heitland; Jaret (Carley) Wunsch; great grandchildren: Shay, Mia, Ty, Dean, Oscar, Nora, River, Fletcher, Nixon, Archie & Hattie; brothers: Dennis (Donna) Wunsch, Greene; Don Wunsch (Marliyn), Ankeny; sister-in-law: Bonnie (Jim) Knapp; Nettie (Ron) Ascher; several nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Kim Wunsch, his parents, in-laws Rose & Richard Klunder and brother Larry in infancy.