Marlyn Hillis

October 11, 1932-November 30, 2020

Marlyn Hillis, 88, of Floyd, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.

A private family service will be held at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home with Pastor Jan Tjaden officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

The family extends an invitation for burial following the service at approximately 11:00 a.m. at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City. Those attending will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face covering; thank you for your understanding.

Marlyn Dale Hillis, the son of Orville and Fannie (Mullikin) Hillis, was born on October 11, 1932 in Sheffield, Iowa. He graduated from Floyd High School in 1953.He served in the United States Army during the Korean War where he was stationed in Korea and Japan from July 1953 until June 1955. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Jackson on December 8, 1956 in Rockton, Illinois. The couple was blessed with 6 children.