Marloe D. Ellingson
January 18, 1932 - September 19, 2021
OSAGE-Marloe D. Ellingson, age 89, of Osage, died Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage with the Rev. Cindy S. Krause officiating. Burial will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery in St. Ansgar. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Marloe DeVere Ellingson was born January 18, 1932, in Osage, the son of Martin and Laura (Kollmann) Ellingson. He attended Osage Schools. On April 16, 1950, Marloe married Alice Deyo at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin, MN. Marloe held many different jobs before attending the Police Academy. He was a police officer for the city of Osage and retired from the Hampton police department. Marloe was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church where he served on many committees, served on the Osage City Council and many other civic groups. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Marloe is survived by his wife of 71 years, Alice Ellingson of Osage; his children, Marloe Jr. (Donna) Ellingson of Joice, Deb (Dan) Swann of Osage and Brenda (Darrell) McKee of Osage; grandchildren, Karen (Brian) Ahrens and their children, Tyler and Emily; Jennifer (Evan) Poe and their children, Kimberly, Robbie and Drew; Dean (Allison) Ellingson and their daughter, Elizabeth; Heidi (Ryan) Shriver and their children, Nathaniel, Alison, Gillian and Zachary; Lorelei (Benjamin) Kruse and their children, Adrianna and Evan; Travis Swann; Dustin (Nicole) Swann and their children, Gavin, Parker, Dylan and William; Shelby Kloberdanz and her children, Kinsey, Kylee, Aidyn and Sophie; David (Abigail) Kloberdanz and their daughter Joslyn; Nicholas Kloberdanz and fiancé, Cheire, and children, John, Katelynn, Bailey and Jenna; brother, Garry (Sharon) Ellingson of Austin, Minnesota; and sister-in-law, Rose Ellingson of Osage; brothers-in-law, Maynard (Ilene) Deyo and Roger (Janice) Deyo and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Delores Robison; brothers, Larry Ellingson and Sheryl Ellingson I; step-brothers, Morris Ellingson and Merle Ellingson; and step-sister, Kathryn Asfahl.
Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706,
