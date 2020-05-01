× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marlis Nadine Ames

January 3, 1928 - April 29, 2020

Marlis Nadine Ames, 92, of Rockwell passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Funeral services will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 2, from Retz Funeral Home in Sheffield with Pastor Wendy Johannessen of the Swaledale United Methodist Church presiding. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her family at 610 Southview Drive, Rockwell, IA 50469.

Marlis Nadine (Oehlert) Ames was born January 3, 1928 in Sheffield. She was the fourth oldest child of eight of Jesse and Hazel (Lance) Oehlert. During her childhood she attended the Evangelical United Brethren Church, Sheffield and graduated from Sheffield High School in 1945. She received high school state honors for her guard basketball skills for the Diggerettes. After graduation, Marlis was a bookkeeper for the Sheffield Brick and Tile.