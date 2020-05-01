Marlis Nadine Ames
January 3, 1928 - April 29, 2020
Marlis Nadine Ames, 92, of Rockwell passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Funeral services will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 2, from Retz Funeral Home in Sheffield with Pastor Wendy Johannessen of the Swaledale United Methodist Church presiding. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her family at 610 Southview Drive, Rockwell, IA 50469.
Marlis Nadine (Oehlert) Ames was born January 3, 1928 in Sheffield. She was the fourth oldest child of eight of Jesse and Hazel (Lance) Oehlert. During her childhood she attended the Evangelical United Brethren Church, Sheffield and graduated from Sheffield High School in 1945. She received high school state honors for her guard basketball skills for the Diggerettes. After graduation, Marlis was a bookkeeper for the Sheffield Brick and Tile.
On January 23, 1948 Marlis was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Wayne Ames at the EUB Church and lived in Sheffield until 1953. To this union, six children were born. They started farming near Rockwell and in 1956, they moved to the farm on Lark Street, Rockwell where they began Amesmar Registered Holsteins for 49 years. Marlis was a dedicated farm wife, her family enjoyed wonderful years caring for the Holstein herd, exhibiting at county, district and state levels. They moved to Rockwell in March, 2005 and Bob passed away in July, 2005.
Marlis was involved with her children's school and 4-H activities. She was an active member of the Swaledale United Methodist Church women's groups, served as Treasurer, Steward and Board member. She loved following her grandchildren in their activities. Meeting each new great grandchild brought her joy. She enjoyed following sports, sewing, quilting, rug making, card clubs, Lawrence Welk music, kept a daily diary, and spending time with family and friends. Dancing to Big Band music at Surf Ballroom, bowling, golfing, and traveling were enjoyed by Bob and her.
Cherishing her memory are her children: Sherri (Reedy Thomas) Ames, Columbus, Ohio; Kay Ames Ft. Dodge, Iowa; Kathy (Mike) Knudtson, Lake Mills, Iowa; Julie (Roy) Beenken, Farmington, Minnesota; Brad Ames, (Chris Paulson) Grafton, Iowa; Jodi (Brian) Ames-Peterson, Ventura, Iowa; grandchildren: Scott (Sulley) Blessman, Brian (Erin) Blessman; Karla Knudtson, Kendra (Andy) Stene, Kevin (Brooke) Knudtson; Jared, Eric (Shawna), Greg, Brent and Darren Beenken; Trenton (Trisha) Ames, Heather (Sean) Murphy; Brandon (Casey) Fitz, Cory (Brit) Borcherding, Stephanie (Mitchell) Storby; step grandchildren Ty and Jaxen Peterson, Weston and Aundraya Paulson; 29 beloved great grandchildren; brother Delton (Loraine) Oehlert, sisters, Judy Dannen, Donna (Roger) Faber, sisters in-law Dorothy Oehlert; step sister in-law Barb Havill, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert Ames; parents; infant grandson; sisters Dorothy Davolt, Evelyn Stoffer and brothers Harold and Russell; brothers-in-law Vernon Davolt, Henry J. Stoffer, David Dannen and sisters in-law Ilene Oehlert and Joann McChesney. www.retzfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.