Marlis "Elaine" Kratz
CLEAR LAKE - Marlis "Elaine" Kratz, 93, died Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Ave. North, Clear Lake, with Pastor Christopher Staley officiating. Inurnment will be in Elwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.
Memorials may be directed to Sharon Maring, 5149 Ingua Trail N.E. Remer, MN 5667, that will be dispersed to charities special to Elaine's heart.