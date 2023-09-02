Marlis "Elaine" Kratz

CLEAR LAKE - Marlis "Elain" Kratz, 93, formerly of St. Ansgar, died Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 1, 2023, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Ave. North, Clear Lake, with Pastor Christopher Staley officiating. Inurnment will be in Elwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

Memorials may be directed to Sharon Maring, 5149 Ingua Trail N.E. Remer, MN 56672, that will be dispersed later to charities close to Elaine's heart.

Marlis Elaine was born September 29, 1929, in Kellogg, Minnesota the daughter of Alvin Edwin and Mabel Carney (Wehrenberg) Gill.

Elaine grew up in Winona, Minnesota graduating from Winona Senor High School. After graduation she began working in retail. Elaine and Harold's love story started while he returned from the United States Navy active duty, Elaine was walking down the street with a package and Harold offered to help. Elaine and Harold were united in marriage on February 19, 1949; they were blessed with five children.

Elaine and Harold lived in Winona, Mn, Riverside, CA, Mason City and retired to St. Ansgar. Elaine worked as a retail buyer for Curries Hardware, helped open the Walmart Nursery and helped Patti and Bob open their hardware store in St. Ansgar.

Elaine loved reading, gardening, canning, walking, baking, cooking and was a great caretaker to her mother Mabel. Elaine was known for her famous sugar cookies, pies and her canned produce. Elaine and Harold enjoyed the “back road” road trips to get where they were going! Elaine was a member of the First Lutheran Church, St. Ansgar and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children Sharon (William) Maring, Inguadona, MN, Karol (Charles) Phillips, Eureka Springs, AR, Robert (Patti) Kratz, Oakland, AR, Thomas (Dianne) Kratz, Cold Spring, MN and Mary (Paul) Curran, West Des Moines, IA; along with 10 Grandchildren; 11 Great-Grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends.

Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold, sister Donna Harvey and grandson Kevin Wagner.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 First Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. 641-357-2193.