Marlene Miller

December 30, 1937-June 11, 2021

MASON CITY-Marlene Miller, 83 of Mason City, Iowa and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, died on Friday, June 11, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice

Marlene was born on December 30, 1937, in Tripoli, Iowa, the daughter of Howard and Leona (Luhring) Tegtmeier. She was baptized on January 23, 1938 and confirmed on June 1, 1952, both at St. Peter's Church in Tripoli. She was a graduate of Tripoli High School in 1956 and then attended college in Omaha, Nebraska. She was united in marriage on December 16, 1956, to Wallace Miller at the Evangelical and Reformed Church in Tripoli. Marlene worked many years at the Plainfield Co-Op, retiring in 1999.

Marlene enjoyed sewing, fishing, swimming, boating and playing cards. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Wally and Marlene spent their retirement at Bemidji, Minnesota enjoying their time on the lake. Wally passed away November 18, 2017.