Marlene Marie (Dreyer) Sandersfeld

December 21, 1932-February 5, 2023

LATIMER-Marlene Marie (Dreyer) Sandersfeld, 90, of Latimer, Iowa, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Latimer, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Hampton.

Marlene was born on December 21, 1932, at the Hampton Hospital, daughter of Henry E. and Margaret (Dohrmann) Dreyer. She was baptized at home on January 15, 1933, by Pastor E.H. Grummer, with witnesses' being her aunts, Mathilda Dohrmann and Emma (Dreyer) Menning. Marlene was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampton on June 16, 1946, by Pastor Geo A. Koch. Her confirmation verse was Psalm 37:4 (her husband Kermit had the same confirmation verse).

Marlene received her 8th grade diploma from Hampton Junior High on May 22, 1947. She graduated from Hampton High School on May 28, 1951, and graduated from Hamilton Business College in Mason City on September 26, 1955.

Marlene worked at Farmers Hybrid Seed Corn Company in Hampton from September of 1955 until March of 1958, in the Accounting Department. She was united in marriage to Kermit Sandersfeld on March 3, 1957, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Latimer, by Pastor A.T. Kellerman. To this union four children were born: Paul, Carol, Janette, and Ann. The family lived on two farms northwest of Latimer, where Marlene raised their children and helped on the farm. For many years, she raised chickens and sold eggs. Kermit and Marlene opened their home as a host family in 1979 for one school year to Anna Melkkila from Finland, until she graduated with Janette from CAL. They were blessed to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary prior to Kermit's passing.

Marlene was active in Lutheran Women's Missionary League, Lutheran Laymen's League, the Cemetery Society, the Latimer Park Society, the Latimer Legion Auxiliary, and several Bible Study groups at St. Paul's. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, the Alexander Facts and Fun club from 1967 to 1995, Marion Scott Township Farm Bureau women, Franklin County Farm Bureau women, Franklin County Historical Society, and was a past 4-H leader of ten years, where she received the friend of 4-H alumni award in 1988. She was on the Hampton History and Heritage club, Franklin County Hospital Auxiliary, and was a member of branch 2329 AAL (now known as Thrivent). Marlene enjoyed her breakfast group in Latimer and her Class of 1951 breakfast group in Hampton. She also enjoyed reading, journaling, going to her grandchildren's activities, taking pictures and volunteering whenever she could. Marlene enjoyed traveling with Kermit. Together they went on over 100 bus trips across the United States, and had the opportunity to go on one cruise. They also enjoyed various family road trips over the years with their children.

Marlene is survived by her son, Paul (Jackie) Sandersfeld; daughter, Carol Sandersfeld; daughter, Janette (Jeffrey) Reuter; daughter, Ann (Danny) Jester; grandchildren, Tonia (Ryan) Miller; Jenna (Brett) Watson; Kendra (Tyson) Muhlenbruch; and Karlton Reuter; and great-grandchildren, Breckin, Cambry and Bowen Watson; Karson and Kolby Muhlenbruch.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Kermit in 2022.

Marlene's family wishes to send a heartfelt thank you to the Franklin Country View Nursing Facility and MercyOne North Iowa Hospice staff for their amazing care they gave Marlene the last four years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Latimer, in memory of Marlene.

Counsell Woodley Funeral Home is caring for Marlene and her family.