Marlene Lillie Blau Crawford

September 17, 1940-June 8, 2022

Marlene Lillie Blau Crawford, 81, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Good Shepherd Health Care Center, Mason City, IA.

A Private Graveside Service will be held for her family at the Meservey Cemetery, with Pastor Rodney Meester officiating.

Marlene was born on September 17, 1940 in Belmond, IA, the daughter of Bennie R. and Lillie (Waltzing) Vierkant. She grew up as an only child in Meservey, where she attended and graduated from Meservey High School's Class of 1958. Marlene married Frederick Blau February 1, 1958. Together they had two children and spent 24 happy years together until his passing in 1982. Later she met and married Paul Gene Crawford. They were together until his death in 1998. She spent her work life helping on the farm and as a writer for the Belmond Independent. She later moved to Humbolt and wrote for the Humbolt Independent. Marlene loved working for the newspaper, she enjoyed being caught up in the latest events and stories.

In 2002, her mother came to live with her, and they enjoyed going to Fort Dodge often to eat out. Her mother lived with her until her death in May 2007.

Her love for newspapers continued even after retirement, she had several subscriptions to local newspapers. Marlene also enjoyed spending time outdoors. Spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, brought her the most joy. She still was running an independent lifestyle up until recently when her health began to decline, having to give her two dogs to her son and daughter-in-law.

Marlene is survived by her children, Donnie (Jennie) Blau, of Mason City, IA, and Betty (Tom) Blumer of Meservey, IA; grandchildren, Krystal Perez and Melissa (Rodrigo) Martinez, both of Mason City, IA, and Benjamin Blumer, of Meservey, IA; great-grandchildren, Navina Perez, Liliana and Royce Martinez; special friends, Terri and Darrell Christensen; and canine companions, Bennie (pug) and Sheska (poodle).

Marlene is preceded in death by her husbands, Frederick Blau and Paul Gene Crawford; a grandson, James True; as well as both of her parents.

