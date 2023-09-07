Marlene L. Genzler

CRESTVIEW, FL - Marlene L. Genzler, age 86, went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2023 at her home in Crestview, Fl. She was born on July 13th, 1937 in Pleasant Grove, Iowa. She is the daughter of Laura Christine Bentjen and Benjamin Walter Huston. On Dec. 22, 1945 she married Virgil D. Genzler. They were married 55 years until Virgil's passing in 2009.

She is survived by 3 daughters, Gina Marie Keeper (Spouse is Terry L. Keeper - deceased) Forest City, Iowa, Lisa Kay Meggars - Crestview, Fl and Melinda Sue Ewers- Pensacola, Fl. She is also survived by 13 Grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Virgil, 2 children, Lori Genzler and Daniel Genzler two sisters Donna Detrempe and Theresa Huston, and one brother, Jack Huston.

Marlene lived her life for Jesus and her family. Marlene raised her family, and then went back to school. Graduating Summa Cum Laude from Troy State in 1989 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. In 1994 she received a Masters of Science in Nursing degree and was inducted into the Honor Society of Nursing.

A time of visitation will be held Friday Sept. 8th, at McLaughlin Mortuary in Ft. Walton Beach, Fl between the hours of 10:00 and 11:00 am with a service to follow at the mortuary, Mike DeTrempe officiating.

All are welcome to participate. Burial will follow at Beal Memorial Cemetery in Fort Walton Beach.

Arrangements are entrusted to McLaughlin Mortuary, 17 Chestnut Ave, Ft. Walton Bch. Memories and condolences can be left at www.McLaughlinMortuary.com