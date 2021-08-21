MESA, AZ-Marlene Inez (Nasby) Farlinger, age 84, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Lyle, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in Arizona. Marlene was born November 26, 1936, to Rueben and Elizabeth (Sievert) Nasby. She started her life in the Oakland, Minnesota area. At about the age of 12 the family traveled west to Arizona, California and Oregon, where Marlene was confirmed. When she was about 15 her family moved back to Minnesota and resided on a farm near Lyle. In 1954, she graduated from Lyle High School. She met her future husband there but didn't realize he was the love of her life until a year after graduation. On March 4, 1956, Marlene married Earl Farlinger at Six Mile Grove Lutheran Church in Lyle and became a farm wife, mother, and farm hand, helping Earl all the same year. Marlene was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lyle, where she held various offices and was active in Circle, Ladies Aide, and craft club. She loved her church, family, and community. Her real pride and joy were her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Marlene worked for a brief time for Ward Worlein. She also was a caregiver at Good Samaritan Care Center in St. Ansgar, Iowa for 16 years and spent many years caring for her mom and mother-in-law. Marlene lived on their farm until 2013, when she moved to St. Ansgar, Iowa. In later years, Earl and Marlene wintered in Arizona. Her love for Arizona was cemented. In 2019, she moved down there to live by two of her sons and their families. Marlene will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.