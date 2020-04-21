Marladean DeVries
February 14, 1946 - April 17, 2020

THORNTON - Marladean DeVries, 74, of Thornton, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, Iowa.

Marladean was born February 14, 1946, the only child of Marvin and Ruth (Hartwig) Miller. She was raised in Thornton, Iowa and graduated from Meservey-Thornton High School in 1964. She married her high school sweetheart, John (Butch) DeVries on May 16, 1965, in Thornton. He preceded her in death on October 28, 2019. They lived and farmed together south of Thornton for over 30 years before moving to town. Together, they had 2 children, Kris and Kim. Butch and Mar's greatest pride and joy was their family and their daughters blessed them with 5 grandchildren. They loved to spend time with family and friends at their places in Northern Minnesota, on Leech Lake and later Cass Lake.

Marladean is survived by her daughter Kris (Scott) DeVries of Apple Valley, MN; grandchildren Ashley (Ryan) Lyrek, Taylor Wirth, Erin, Abbie, and Jake Suntken; and son-in-law, Neal Suntken. Brother-in-law Richard (Dina) DeVries, sister-in-law Rose Springer and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Kim Suntken, brother-in-laws Don (Shirley) DeVries & Robert (Betty) DeVries, and sister-in-laws Alvina (Wayne) Muhlenbruch, Lucille DeVries, Mary (Clarence) Wiebenga, Mildred (Eugene) Jensen and brother-in-law, Hans Springer.

Per Marladean's wishes, her body has been cremated and there will be no service. Rather, her ashes will be reunited with her husband and laid to rest. May they both continue to share a life of happiness and love together.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

