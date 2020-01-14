Mark Winfield Brunsvold

Mark spent his first 14 years growing up on the Brunsvold Farm west of Forest City. He and his step-mother moved into Forest City after his father died. He graduated with the class of 1968 after spending his entire educational years attending Forest City Community Schools. He continued his education at Waldorf College in Forest City for one year before transferring to Mankato State University in Minnesota. After his step-mother passed away that year, he was drafted into the U.S. Army as a military policeman during the Vietnam War. The military was exactly what Mark needed after the death of his step-mother, and he had many fond memories of the time he spent in the service. He was quite proud of being a veteran and especially proud of working inside a city in a “secret” mountain in Pennsylvania which was always prepared to house The President in the case of a national disaster. He finished his degree after commuting to Mankato from the farm during the 1980's Farm Crisis.