Mark Wade Pals

July 13, 1957 - December 29, 2019

Mason City, Iowa - Mark Wade Pals, 62, of Mason City, IA died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his home.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, with a one hour prior visitation at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, with Pastor Phil Boender officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Mark was born on July 13, 1957 at Franklin Hampton Lutheran Hospital to Marvin Peter Pals and Judy Kaye (Hansen) Pals. He attended school and graduated from Sheffield-Chapin High School, where he had played football all 4 years. Mark resided in Sheffield for most of his life until 2015, when he moved to Mason City.

Mark served and was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corp; his military occupational specialty was tanks. He spent a lot of time stationed in California and had many stories he told often from his time in the Marines; his Marine buddies always referred to him as “corn picker,” since he was an Iowa boy. Mark was a proud veteran and earned: a Rifle Sharpshooter Badge, Pistol Sharpshooter Badge, Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and Letter of Appreciation.