Mark Thomas Boyle
July 19, 1953-August 26, 2021
MASON CITY-Mark Thomas Boyle, 68, of Mason City, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, from complications following a bone marrow transplant.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021, at Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave, Mason City, with the Rev. Neil Manternach, celebrant. Burial will be in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel in Mason City where a rosary will begin at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Epiphany Parish or Newman Catholic School.
Mark was born July 19, 1953, the son of Patrick and Theresa (Dolan) Boyle in Mason City. He attended grade school in Dougherty and was a 1971 graduate of Newman Catholic High School. He attended NIACC and the University of Northern Iowa.
He worked at Sukup Manufacturing, David Manufacturing and began farming full-time in 1979 in the Dougherty area. Mark also worked for sixteen years at Kraft Foods and part-time for fifteen years at Anderson Restoration in Kanawha.
On July 9, 1983, Mark married Rosann Cahalan at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockwell. Two children were born to this marriage, Melinda “Mindy” in 1985 and David in 1988.
He was a former member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dougherty, and a present member of Epiphany Parish and its Men's Prayer Group.
Those acquainted with Mark knew that he was artistic, creative, and always curious and questioning how things worked. He was handy and generous with his time, willing to fix anything, from household appliances to restoring vehicles. Never wanting to sit idle, he could often be found working on a project for family members. Those who knew Mark best appreciated his wit and dry sense of humor. Mark was genuine and a realist, always able to provide practical insight about life.
Survivors include: his wife, Rosann; daughter, Mindy (Joel) Heinz, Cedar Falls, son David, Woodridge, IL; granddaughters, Natalie and Adeline Heinz; siblings, Jean Lee, Rochester, MN, Stephan (Patti) Boyle, Hartford, SD, Martha (Dave) Tygart, Davenport; Carol (Eric) Schrader, Carmel, CA. and Sheila Shannon (Dave Bird) Ventura; sister-in-law, Carol Boyle, Dougherty; mother-in-law, Rosemary Cahalan, Mason City, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Francis “Frank” Boyle in 2017, and Terry Boyle in 2018.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd street NE, Mason City.641-423-2372.Colonialchapels.com
