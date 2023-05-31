Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Mark Oltman

November 25, 1950-May 28, 2023

MANLY-Mark Oltman, 72 of Manly, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 28, 2023 at the family cabin in Clear Lake, surrounded by family.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00am Friday, June 2, 2023 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 W Walnut St, Manly, with Rev. Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 East Spring Street, Manly. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family suggests memorials be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or the Manly American Legion.

Mark T. Oltman was born November 25, 1950 in Mason City, the son of Clark Russell and Nina Helen (Macku) Oltman. Growing up in the apartment above the old store, and then on the family acreage, Mark attended North Central Schools, graduating in 1969. It was here he met the love of his life, Connie J. DeWitt, and the two were married September 12, 1970 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. They were blessed with two children, Dawn and Mark and made their home in Manly. Mark was the third generation to run the family grocery store in Manly. He took great pride in the service to the community, especially their local grocery delivery service. Following it's closure in 2001, Mark worked in the area at other locally owned grocery stores until his retirement.

As a young adult, Mark enjoyed playing softball. For many years he enjoyed working in the pit crew with friends and was a skilled mechanic. His garage was a popular gathering spot for friends and family, and was where his talent showed in woodworking and tinkering. Mark treasured time at the lake cabin, especially out on the boat. He had a passion for food and was always excited to try new smoking, grilling techniques, and making maple syrup. Above all, he adored his family and embraced his role as a loving grandpa and great-grandpa. His patient, thoughtful nature helped guide his family through the years. Mark's memory lives on through the love he shared and the unique skills and quirks he passed on to those he loved.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Connie; children, Dawn (Travis Mericle) Sundvold of Garner and Mark (Tessa Milby) Oltman of Stillwater, MN; grandchildren, Schyler (Charlie) Weiner of Forest City, Tanner Sundvold of Mason City, Emerson, Ella and Evan Milby of Stillwater, MN; a great-grandson, Theo Weiner; siblings, Clark “Corky” R. Oltman and Nancy (Dan) McCourt; Connie's six siblings; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Clark and Nina; a brother in infancy, John; Connie's parents, Kenneth and Rose (Latham) DeWitt; and nephew, Steve Henaman.

