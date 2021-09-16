Mark James Enright
January 20, 1971-September 14, 2021
Mark James Enright, 50, of Owatonna, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at his home.
He was born January 20, 1971 in Shawnee Mission, Kansas the son of Edwin and Louise (Burmeister) Enright. Mark grew up in various places throughout Iowa and graduated in 1990, from North Iowa High School in Buffalo Center. He was a 17-letter awardee in football, basketball, baseball, and golf and during his senior year was named Athlete of the Year. Mark attended Iowa Central on a football scholarship, but was injured before finishing, and graduated with a Business Degree. He transferred to Mankato State and continued his education there. On August 8, 1992 he married Nichole Larson and they had three children. He worked at Target in several locations and then worked in management for several different companies. His most recent job was as logistics manager at XPO Logistics in Owatonna. He was respected by his coworkers and would keep in touch with many of them over the years. Mark also loved to travel and cherished his trip to the new Dallas Cowboys stadium that was a planned surprise Father's Day gift, and being able to lay down on the fifty-yard line and take it all in. His church was the golf course. Which he would attend every Saturday with his father. Mark was known as the cardinal whisperer and would ask Siri "What does the cardinal sound like?' until they were flying though the yard. Mark will be remembered for his love of his children and the Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by his children Elizabeth Enright of North Mankato, Hailee Enright of Owatonna, Tyler Enright of Faribault, father Ed (Janet) Enright of Garner, IA, mother Louise Enright of Buffalo Center, IA, brother John (Kim) Enright of Buffalo Center, sister Rachel Enright of West Des Moines, IA, aunt Valeria Janeski of Longmont CO, uncle Al (Paulette) Enright of Ankeny, IA; nieces Chloe and Kaitlyn. He is also survived by his special friend Leslie Bianchi of Owatonna and her children Lizzy and Abby. Other special people in his life are Kari Anderson and her daughter Andi and grandpups Lilly and Macy. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Family and friends my gather at Michaelson Funeral Home on Sunday, September 19th from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM. There will be a special time of memory sharing at 2:00 PM.
