Mark H. McNulty
March 4, 2023
CLEAR LAKE-Mark H. McNulty, 80 of Clear Lake passed away peacefully Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Mayo Clinic, Rochester.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am Thursday, March 9, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. South, Clear Lake, IA with Reverend Josh Link, celebrant. Burial will be in Clear Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5:00pm to 7:00pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake. A Scriptural Wake will begin at 7:00pm.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.310 1st AVE N, Clear Lake, IA 50428.ColonialChapels.com.641-357-2193.