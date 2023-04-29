Mark Floyd Johnson

April 27, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Mark Floyd Johnson, 67, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, April 27, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

A celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, with Lay Pastor Al Berge officiating.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 1st, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Ward Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. Inurnment will be in the Clear Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, to continue his legacy in agriculture memorials may be directed to Clear Lake High School Future Farmers of America (FFA), Attention: Elisa Russ-Poggemiller, 125 N 20th St., Clear Lake.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428