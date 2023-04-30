Mark Floyd Johnson

September 9, 1955-April 27, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Mark Floyd Johnson, 67, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, April 27, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

A celebration of life will be held 11a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, with Lay Pastor Al Berge officiating.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 1st, from 5 to 7p.m. at Ward Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake. Inurnment will take place in the Clear Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to continue Mark's legacy in agriculture may be directed to Clear Lake High School Future Farmers of America (FFA), Attention: Elisa Russ-Poggemiller, 125 N 20th St., Clear Lake, IA 50428.

Mark was born September 9, 1955, son of Floyd and Norma (Hanson) Johnson, at Mercy Hospital in Mason City, Iowa. He was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church in Hanlontown and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. He attended Clear Lake High School and graduated in 1973. He was practically raised on a tractor and farmed by his dad's side from an early age, gradually building his own farming operation while continuing to farm with his parents until their retirement. Such was his love of farming that he never “worked” a day in his life.

Mark was united in marriage on February 26, 1977 to Jacqueline Payne and they had 3 sons. He was united in marriage on February 14, 1988 to Sally Stinehart. Four years ago Mark and Sally found each other again, and have been together since that time.

Mark had a quick wit and piercing blue eyes. He had a vast knowledge of all things related to John Deere tractors and farming. He spent many off seasons restoring tractors to their former glory. He also enjoyed working with livestock, especially cattle. He was an excellent farmer and steward of the land and has passed that on to his sons. He always carried two old fashioned red handkerchiefs, loved burnt spritz cookies, and delighted in sending his grandchildren home with a pocketful of M & M's. He was an armchair meteorologist and could be relied on day or night for the latest weather reports. He could tell you about every episode ever made of the Andy Griffith Show. Most of all, he loved his grandchildren and family and his large circle of friends.

Mark is survived by three sons, Josh Johnson of Mason City and his daughter Harper, Jeremy (Breanna) Johnson of Mason City and their children Hallee, Austin, and Blair, Jacob Johnson of Clear Lake; Loving Companion Sally Stinehart of Clear Lake and her family Robert (Noelle) Deckard of Fairfax and their children Everett, Edward, and Eli, Jameson (Melissa) Deckard of Clear Lake and their children Hunter and Charlotte; two sisters Kathy (John) Hendricks of Minneapolis, Karen (Dean) Jurgens of Thornton; uncle Marlin Johnson of Clear Lake; step nieces Elizabeth Mulford and family of Indianapolis, Alyssa (Brandon) Pfeffer and family of Mason City, Amanda (Nathan) Fink of Johnston; and many cousins, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; uncles Wallace Johnson, Amil (Helen) Johnson, Roy (Delores) Hanson, Glen (Norma) Hanson; aunts Frances (Harold) Doran and Joanna Johnson.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake. (641)-357-2193. www.colonialchapels.com